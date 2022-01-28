Recap: Provident Financial Services Q4 Earnings
Provident Finl Services (NYSE:PFS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Provident Finl Services beat estimated earnings by 4.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.47, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $5.15 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.32% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Provident Finl Services's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.46
|0.45
|-0.56
|0.36
|EPS Actual
|0.49
|0.58
|0.63
|0.56
|Revenue Estimate
|91.22M
|90.28M
|93.75M
|86.86M
|Revenue Actual
|91.23M
|90.91M
|90.00M
|88.74M
