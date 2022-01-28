Recap: Provident Financial Services Q4 Earnings

Provident Finl Services (NYSE:PFS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Provident Finl Services beat estimated earnings by 4.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.47, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $5.15 million from the same period last year.

Also check out these stocks insiders are buying

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Provident Finl Services's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.45 -0.56 0.36 EPS Actual 0.49 0.58 0.63 0.56 Revenue Estimate 91.22M 90.28M 93.75M 86.86M Revenue Actual 91.23M 90.91M 90.00M 88.74M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.