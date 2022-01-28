Recap: Gentex Q4 Earnings
Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Gentex beat estimated earnings by 2.94%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.34, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $110.02 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 6.78% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Gentex's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.45
|0.49
|0.50
|EPS Actual
|0.32
|0.36
|0.46
|0.58
|Revenue Estimate
|437.09M
|470.58M
|492.55M
|483.16M
|Revenue Actual
|399.60M
|428.00M
|483.73M
|529.86M
