Recap: Gentex Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 8:06am   Comments
Recap: Gentex Q4 Earnings

 

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gentex beat estimated earnings by 2.94%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.34, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $110.02 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 6.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gentex's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.38 0.45 0.49 0.50
EPS Actual 0.32 0.36 0.46 0.58
Revenue Estimate 437.09M 470.58M 492.55M 483.16M
Revenue Actual 399.60M 428.00M 483.73M 529.86M

