Charter Communications Q4 Bottom-Line Tops Consensus
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 8:09am   Comments
  • Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTRreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 4.7% year-on-year, to $13.21 billion, missing the consensus of $13.25 billion.
  • Revenue growth of 5.1% in Residential, 47.5% in Mobile, and 4.8% in Commercial drove the top-line performance.
  • Charter added 172,000 residential Internet customers during Q4, compared to 216,000 last year. Residential video customers decreased by 71,000 in Q4 versus a decrease of 66,000 in the prior year.
  • Related Content: Charter Communications Clocks 9.2% Revenue Growth In Q3 Driven By Data Usage
  • Margin: Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 110 basis points to 40.7%. Operating expenses rose 2.7% Y/Y.
  • EPS of $8.93 beat the consensus of $6.96.
  • As of December 31, Charter served 30.1 million residential and SMB Internet customers.
  • Net cash flow from operating activities totaled $4.2 billion. The company held $601 million in cash and equivalents.
  • "We continued to execute well in 2021, with solid customer growth and strong financial growth. We added over 1.2 million Internet customers, and we grew full-year revenue and EBITDA by 7.5% and 11.4%, respectively," said Tom Rutledge, Chairman & CEO. "In 2022, we remain focused on driving additional customer growth by offering better services while saving customers money on their total communications spend, driving EBITDA growth, free cash flow growth, and shareholder value." 
  • Price Action: CHTR shares traded lower by 0.18% at $560.01 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Tech

