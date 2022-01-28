Charter Communications Q4 Bottom-Line Tops Consensus
- Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 4.7% year-on-year, to $13.21 billion, missing the consensus of $13.25 billion.
- Revenue growth of 5.1% in Residential, 47.5% in Mobile, and 4.8% in Commercial drove the top-line performance.
- Charter added 172,000 residential Internet customers during Q4, compared to 216,000 last year. Residential video customers decreased by 71,000 in Q4 versus a decrease of 66,000 in the prior year.
- Related Content: Charter Communications Clocks 9.2% Revenue Growth In Q3 Driven By Data Usage
- Margin: Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 110 basis points to 40.7%. Operating expenses rose 2.7% Y/Y.
- EPS of $8.93 beat the consensus of $6.96.
- As of December 31, Charter served 30.1 million residential and SMB Internet customers.
- Net cash flow from operating activities totaled $4.2 billion. The company held $601 million in cash and equivalents.
- "We continued to execute well in 2021, with solid customer growth and strong financial growth. We added over 1.2 million Internet customers, and we grew full-year revenue and EBITDA by 7.5% and 11.4%, respectively," said Tom Rutledge, Chairman & CEO. "In 2022, we remain focused on driving additional customer growth by offering better services while saving customers money on their total communications spend, driving EBITDA growth, free cash flow growth, and shareholder value."
- Price Action: CHTR shares traded lower by 0.18% at $560.01 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.