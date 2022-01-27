International Paper Reports Mixed Q4 Results
- International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 14.5% year-on-year, to $5.09 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $5.07 billion.
- Net sales from Industrial Packaging rose 12.8% Y/Y, Global Cellulose Fibres grew 19.7%, and Corporate and Inter-segment increased 62.8%.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.78 missed the analyst consensus of $0.90.
- Business segment operating income for the quarter rose 33.9% to $415 million, with the margin at 8.2%.
- The company held $1.3 billion in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021. The cash provided by operating activities totaled $2 billion.
- Price Action: IP shares traded lower by 2.77% at $46.00 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.