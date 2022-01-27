Coastal Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 09:25 AM.

Also check out these big insider trades here

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Coastal Financial beat estimated earnings by 9.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.52, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $19.94 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 1.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Coastal Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.48 0.38 0.37 EPS Actual 0.54 0.49 0.49 0.38 Revenue Estimate 21.33M 20.88M 18.85M 17.25M Revenue Actual 24.94M 23.39M 20.30M 18.98M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.