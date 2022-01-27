 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Coastal Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 9:50am   Comments
Share:
Coastal Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 09:25 AM.

Also check out these big insider trades here

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Coastal Financial beat estimated earnings by 9.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.52, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $19.94 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 1.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Coastal Financial's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.41 0.48 0.38 0.37
EPS Actual 0.54 0.49 0.49 0.38
Revenue Estimate 21.33M 20.88M 18.85M 17.25M
Revenue Actual 24.94M 23.39M 20.30M 18.98M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CCB)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 13, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com