MarineMax Stock Surges On Q1 Beat, Raised FY22 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 12:34pm   Comments
  • MarineMax Inc (NYSE: HZO) reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 15% year-on-year, to $472.7 million, beating the analyst consensus of $447.80 million.
  • Same-store sales grew 9% versus over 20% growth in the comparable quarter last year.
  • EPS of $1.59 beat the analyst consensus of $1.15.
  • The gross profit rose 35.5% Y/Y to $167.2 million, and the margin expanded 540 basis points to 35.3%.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 31.2% Y/Y to $119.9 million.
  • The operating margin was 10%, and the operating income for the quarter rose 47.6% to $47.2 million.
  • Cash and equivalents totaled $216.3 million as of December 31, 2021.
  • Outlook: MarineMax raised FY22 EPS guidance to $7.60 - $8.00 from the previous view of $7.20 - $7.50, above the consensus of $7.40.
  • Price Action: HZO shares are trading higher by 5.31% at $44.00 on the last check Thursday.

