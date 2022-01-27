 Skip to main content

Samsung Clocks Record Revenue In Q4 Backed By Premium Smartphones, TV, Home Appliances; Remains Positive For 2022
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 5:52am   Comments
  • Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLFreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 24% year-on-year to KRW 76.57 trillion.
  • Finished product businesses, with expanded sales of premium smartphones, TVs, and home appliances, drove the growth.
  • The operating profit increased 53.3% Y/Y to KRW 13.87 trillion, driven by the semiconductor businesses. 
  • The Display Panel Business posted KRW 9.06 trillion (KRW 9.96 trillion last year) in consolidated revenue and KRW 1.32 trillion (KRW 1.75 trillion) in operating profit.
  • The MX and Networks Businesses posted KRW 28.95 trillion in consolidated revenue and KRW 2.66 trillion in operating profit. 
  • The CE businesses recorded KRW 15.35 trillion (KRW 13.61 trillion) in consolidated revenue and KRW 0.7 trillion (KRW 0.82 trillion) in operating profit.
  • In 2022, the Memory Business expects server demand to grow, attributed to increasing IT investments and new high-core CPUs.
  • In 2022, the System LSI Business hopes to see its performance grow further by maximizing the supply of 5G SoCs for the volume zone and 108- and 200-megapixel sensors.
  • In 2022, solid demand for OLED is likely to continue despite macro environment-related risks, based on the rising penetration of 5G and growth of the foldable market.

