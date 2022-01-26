 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Norfolk Southern Clocks 11% Growth In Q4 Revenue, Beats Estimates
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 11:14am   Comments
Share:
Norfolk Southern Clocks 11% Growth In Q4 Revenue, Beats Estimates
  • Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE: NSC) reported fourth-quarter railway operating revenue growth of 10.8% year-over-year to $2.85 billion, beating the consensus of $2.83 billion. Revenue was driven by a 15% increase in revenue per unit.
  • Sales by segments: Merchandise $1.67 billion (+7.6% Y/Y), Intermodal $831 million (+13.8% Y/Y) and Coal $350 million (+20.7% Y/Y).
  • Income from railway operations increased by 14.7% Y/Y to $1.13 billion, and the margin expanded to 39.6%, up 135 bps.
  • EPS improved to $3.12 from $2.64 in 4Q20, beating the consensus of $3.04.
  • Railway operating expenses were $1.7 billion (+8% Y/Y) to higher fuel and purchased services expenses. Railway operating ratio was 60.4%, an improvement of 140 bps compared to 4Q20.
  • Norfolk Southern generated an FY21 operating cash flow of $4.26 billion, compared to $3.64 billion a year ago. Free cash flow was $2.79 billion.
  • The company held cash and equivalents of $839 million as of December 31, 2021.
  • FY22 Outlook: Norfolk Southern expects revenue to grow in upper single-digit year-over-year and an improvement of 50-100 bps in Operating ratio.
  • Dividend: Norfolk Southern board approved a 14% increase in the quarterly dividend from $1.09 to $1.24 per share, payable February 21, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 4, 2022.
  • Price Action: NSC shares traded higher by 1.38% at $271.02 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NSC)

Norfolk Southern: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For January 26, 2022
A Preview Of Norfolk Southern's Earnings
A Look Into Norfolk Southern's Price Over Earnings
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Wells Fargo Bumps Up Price Targets For Several Transportation Companies
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com