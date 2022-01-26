Amphenol Tops Q4 Consensus; Issues Robust Q1 Outlook
- Amphenol Corp (NYSE: APH) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 25% year-on-year to $3.03 billion, beating the consensus of $2.75 billion.
- CEO Adam Norwitt said, "Sales increased from prior year by a strong 25% in the quarter, with particularly robust growth in the IT data communications, industrial, mobile networks, commercial air, automotive and broadband markets, including contributions from the Company's acquisition program."
- Margin: The consolidated operating margin contracted 50 bps to 19.6%.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.70 beat the consensus of $0.63.
- Amphenol generated $470.6 million in operating cash flow and held $1.2 billion in cash and equivalents.
- Outlook: Amphenol sees Q1 sales of $2.69 billion - $2.75 billion, above the consensus of $2.60 billion.
- It sees non-GAAP EPS of $0.59 - $0.61 versus the consensus of $0.59.
- Price Action: APH shares traded higher by 2.19% at $77.68 on the last check Wednesday.
