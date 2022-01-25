 Skip to main content

GATX Shares Surge On Q4 Beat, Solid FY22 Outlook
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 1:52pm   Comments
  • GATX Corp (NYSE: GATX) reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 5.3% year-over-year to $321 million, beating the consensus of $318.72 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.58 beat the consensus of $1.02.
  • Revenue by segments: Lease $288.4 million (+5.2% Y/Y), Marine operating $5.4 million (+35% Y/Y) and others $27.2 million (+1.9% Y/Y).
  • Rail North America segment profit was $75.6 million, compared to $49.5 million in the 4Q20, higher gains on asset dispositions in the quarter.
  • The company's Rail North America fleet utilization was 99.2% at the end of the quarter, compared to 99.2% prior quarter and 98.1% at the 2020-year end. Rail North America Fleet consists of 114,500 cars, including ~12,900 boxcars.
  • Rail International's segment profit was $28.9 million versus $25.6 million a year ago. Portfolio Management reported a segment profit of $36.3 million, compared to a segment loss of $(5.7) million a year ago.
  • Outlook: For FY22, GATX expects EPS of $5.50 - $5.80, above the consensus of $5.21. 
  • Price Action: GATX shares traded higher by 7.33% at $102.85 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

