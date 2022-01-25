 Skip to main content

Archer-Daniels-Midland Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 11:49am   Comments
  • Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 28.4% year-on-year, to $23.09 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $20.21 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.50 beat the analyst consensus of $1.34.
  • Revenues from Ag Services and Oilseeds rose 25.8% Y/Y, Carbohydrate Solutions increased 54%, and Nutrition climbed 19.3%.
  • The gross profit increased 22% Y/Y to $1.7 billion with a margin of 7.1%.
  • The Segment operating margin was 6%, and Segment operating income for the quarter rose 21.9% to $1.4 billion.
  • The company held $7.45 billion in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • The company's board declared a cash dividend of $0.40 per share, an 8.1% increase from last quarter's dividend of $0.37. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 8, 2022.
  • "We're confident in our strategic plan continuing to deliver, which is why we're pleased to announce an 8% increase in our quarterly dividend. I'm proud of our team, grateful for their efforts, and optimistic for another very strong performance in 2022 as we progress towards our strategic plan's next earnings milestone of $6.00-$7.00 per share," said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano.
  • Price Action: ADM shares traded lower by 1.59% at $67.50 on the last check Tuesday.

