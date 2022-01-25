 Skip to main content

MakeMyTrip Registers 70.5% Sequential Revenue Growth In Q3
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 9:11am   Comments
  • MakeMyTrip Ltd (NASDAQ: MMYTreported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 102.5% Y/Y and 70.5% Q/Q, to $115.02 million, beating the analyst consensus of $112.35 million.
  • Gross bookings for the quarter increased 93.0% Y/Y and 57.4% Q/Q.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.12 beat the analyst consensus of $(0.01).
  • Revenue from Air ticketing increased 50.6% Y/Y, Hotels & Packages rose 175.6%, and Bus Ticketing grew 45.3%.
  • The company's loss widened to $(9.04) million from $(3.5) million a year ago.
  • The company held $486.1 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • "While the current Omicron wave has impacted consumer sentiment for leisure travel from January 2022, we continue to observe demand for domestic essential travel," said Deep Kalra, Group Executive Chairman.
  • Price Action: MMYT shares closed lower by 3.75% at $25.17 on Monday.

