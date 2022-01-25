 Skip to main content

CommVault Systems Tops Q3 Consensus
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 9:55am   Comments
  • CommVault Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CVLTreported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 8% year-on-year to $202.4 million, beating the consensus of $195 million.
  • Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) rose 11% Y/Y to $561.2 million as of December 31, 2021.
  • Software and products revenue rose 11% Y/Y to $98.6 million, driven by a 24% increase in larger deals. The number of larger deal revenue transactions increased 20% Y/Y. Services revenue increased 4% Y/Y to $103.8 million.
  • The gross margin remained flat at around 85%. The non-GAAP EPS of $0.67 beat the consensus of $0.65.
  • The company generated $26.8 million in operating cash flow during the quarter. The company held $233.7 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Price action: CVLT shares traded lower by 3.93% at $64.85 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Tech

