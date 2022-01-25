 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Verizon Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees FY22 EPS Above Expectations
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 8:33am   Comments
Share:
Verizon Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees FY22 EPS Above Expectations
  • Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZreported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 1.8% year-on-year, to $34.1 billion, beating the consensus of $33.9 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.31 beat the consensus of $1.29.
  • Total Verizon Consumer revenue grew 7.4% Y/Y to $25.7 billion, driven by strong demand for its higher-tier premium mobility and broadband offerings. Consumer wireless service revenues rose 7.7% Y/Y to $14.6 billion, backed by ongoing step-ups to unlimited and premium unlimited plans and the contribution from TracFone.
  • Consumer wireless retail postpaid churn was 0.94% in Q4, and wireless retail postpaid phone churn was 0.77%. The 667,000 retail postpaid net additions include 336,000 phone net additions.
  • Total Verizon Business revenues were $7.8 billion in Q4, down 3.0% Y/Y.
  • Consumer segment EBITDA margin contracted 120 bps to 40.3%, and business segment EBITDA margin decreased 110 bps to 23.5%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $11.8 billion was flat Y/Y.
  • Outlook: Verizon sees FY22 organic service and other revenue growth of ~3%.
  • Verizon sees FY22 reported wireless service revenue growth of 9% - 10%. 
  • Verizon sees FY22 adjusted EPS of $5.40 - $5.55, above the consensus of $5.39.
  • Price action: VZ shares traded higher by 0.45% at $53.20 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VZ)

Verizon Communications: Q4 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower Ahead Of Earnings, Fed Meeting
5 Stocks To Watch For January 25, 2022
Earnings Scheduled For January 25, 2022
Verizon Communications's Earnings Outlook
CNBC's Final Trades: Verizon Communications, UnitedHealth Group, ON Semiconductor And This Mining Company
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com