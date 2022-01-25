Polaris Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Polaris Inc (NYSE: PII) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 1% year-on-year, to $2.17 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $2.13 billion.
- Sales from Off-Road Vehicles / Snowmobiles fell 2%, Motorcycle segment rose 2%, and Boats climbed 12%.
- Adjusted EPS of $2.16 beat the analyst consensus of $2.03.
- The gross profit for the quarter fell 19% Y/Y to $445.2 million and the margin contracted by 499 basis points to 20.5%.
- The operating margin contracted 505 basis points to 7.1%, and operating income for the quarter decreased 41% to $154.9 million.
- The company held $529.1 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021. The company's net cash provided by operating activities for FY21 totaled $293.7 million, down 71% Y/Y.
- Outlook: Polaris sees FY22 sales of $9.215 billion- $9.455 billion, above the consensus of $8.73 billion.
- The company expects FY22 adjusted EPS of $10.10 - $10.40, ahead of the consensus of $9.83.
- Price Action: PII shares closed higher by 4.11% at $110.13 on Monday.
