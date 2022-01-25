Ericsson Clocks 3% Sales Growth In Q4; Proposes Dividend Hike Of 25%
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 3% year-on-year to SEK71.3 billion. Group organic sales grew by 2% Y/Y.
- Organic sales in Networks rose 3% Y/Y, and Digital Services sales were flat Y/Y.
- It reported an EPS of SEK 3.02 versus SEK 2.26 last year.
- The adjusted gross margin expanded 290 basis points to 43.5%. The adjusted EBIT margin improved by 140 bps to 13.9%.
- The board will propose a dividend for 2021 to the AGM of SEK 2.50 per share, up 25% Y/Y.
- Looking ahead, the company expects fundamentals to remain strong in its core mobile infrastructure business during 2022.
- Price action: ERIC shares traded higher by 6.33% at $11.59 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
