 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ericsson Clocks 3% Sales Growth In Q4; Proposes Dividend Hike Of 25%
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 5:26am   Comments
Share:
Ericsson Clocks 3% Sales Growth In Q4; Proposes Dividend Hike Of 25%
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERICreported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 3% year-on-year to SEK71.3 billion. Group organic sales grew by 2% Y/Y.
  • Organic sales in Networks rose 3% Y/Y, and Digital Services sales were flat Y/Y.
  • It reported an EPS of SEK 3.02 versus SEK 2.26 last year.
  • The adjusted gross margin expanded 290 basis points to 43.5%. The adjusted EBIT margin improved by 140 bps to 13.9%.
  • The board will propose a dividend for 2021 to the AGM of SEK 2.50 per share, up 25% Y/Y.
  • Looking ahead, the company expects fundamentals to remain strong in its core mobile infrastructure business during 2022.
  • Price action: ERIC shares traded higher by 6.33% at $11.59 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ERIC)

Ericsson: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For January 25, 2022
Telefonaktiebolaget L M's Earnings: A Preview
Verizon, Google Cloud Partner For Autonomous Robots
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Dividends Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com