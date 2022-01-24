Recap: Sierra Bancorp Q4 Earnings

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 08:01 AM.

Earnings

Sierra Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.66, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.04% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sierra Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.63 0.66 0.63 0.63 EPS Actual 0.69 0.76 0.72 0.58 Revenue Estimate 33.63M 34.47M 35.27M 35.25M Revenue Actual 34.25M 33.80M 35.38M 34.87M

