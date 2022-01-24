Recap: Sierra Bancorp Q4 Earnings
Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 08:01 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sierra Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.66, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.04% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sierra Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.63
|0.66
|0.63
|0.63
|EPS Actual
|0.69
|0.76
|0.72
|0.58
|Revenue Estimate
|33.63M
|34.47M
|35.27M
|35.25M
|Revenue Actual
|34.25M
|33.80M
|35.38M
|34.87M
Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News