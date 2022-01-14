 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Boston Beer Stock Falls After FY21 Outlook Cut; Analysts Lower Price Target
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2022 9:03am   Comments
Share:
Boston Beer Stock Falls After FY21 Outlook Cut; Analysts Lower Price Target

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) has lowered its guidance for full-year 2021 on disappointing performance in 2021 due to higher-than-expected supply chain costs and lower-than-expected shipment growth for its products and gross margins.

  • For FY21, Boston Beer expects EPS to be loss $(1)- profit $1 versus prior guidance for EPS $2 - $6 and the consensus of $5.02.
  • The company sees FY21 gross margin of 38% - 40% (prior view 40% - 42%).
  • The company's 2021 projection includes depletions growth of 21% - 22%, a rise of 15% - 16% in shipments, and increased investments in advertising, promotional, and selling expenses of $85 million - $95 million. The company sees a national price increase of 2% - 3%.
  • The company's preliminary assumptions and targets for FY22 have not changed since its guidance update on October 21, 2021.
  • The company's preliminary 2022 outlook includes depletions & shipments percentage increase between mid-single digits and low double-digits.
  • It expects a gross margin of 45% - 48% and increased investments in advertising, promotional, and selling expenses of between $10 million and $30 million for FY22.
  • Stock Rating: Following the news, MKM Partners maintained a Hold rating on Boston Beer and lowered the price target to $440 from $475.
  • RBC Capital reaffirms Outperform rating but lowered the price target from $661 to $625.
  • Credit Suisse also cut the price target from $935 to $785, with an Outperform unchanged.
  • Price Action: SAM shares are down 9.40% at $443.00 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SAM)

Stock Wars: Coca-Cola Vs. PepsiCo
How 'Bout A Hard Fresca? Coca-Cola, Constellation Brands To Launch Alcohol Product Line
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Boston Beer Co's Return on Invested Capital Overview
Cowen Bumps Up Boston Beer Price Target By 25%
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com