SemiLEDs Clocks 104% Revenue Growth In Q1
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 11:03am   Comments
  • SemiLEDs Corp (NASDAQ: LEDS) reported a first-quarter FY22 revenue increase of 103.8% year-over-year to $1.47 million.
  • EPS loss narrowed to $(0.12) from $(0.17) in the previous year.
  • The company reported a gross profit of $0.203 million, with a margin of 13.9% for the quarter.
  • Loss from operations was $(0.978) million compared to $(0.972) million a year ago.
  • Net cash used in operating activities stood at $0.607 million. SemiLEDs held cash and equivalents of $4.28 million as of November 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: LEDS shares are trading higher by 0.24% at $4.19 on the last check Wednesday.

