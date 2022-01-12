SemiLEDs Clocks 104% Revenue Growth In Q1
- SemiLEDs Corp (NASDAQ: LEDS) reported a first-quarter FY22 revenue increase of 103.8% year-over-year to $1.47 million.
- EPS loss narrowed to $(0.12) from $(0.17) in the previous year.
- The company reported a gross profit of $0.203 million, with a margin of 13.9% for the quarter.
- Loss from operations was $(0.978) million compared to $(0.972) million a year ago.
- Net cash used in operating activities stood at $0.607 million. SemiLEDs held cash and equivalents of $4.28 million as of November 30, 2021.
- Price Action: LEDS shares are trading higher by 0.24% at $4.19 on the last check Wednesday.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks