Birks Group Clocks 16% Sales Growth In FY22 Holiday Period
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 6:11am   Comments
  • Birks Group Inc (NYSE: BGI) reported a 16.3% net sales growth year-on-year for the nine-week holiday sales period ending December 25, 2021.
  • The company noted FY22 Holiday Period net sales growth was driven by a comparable store sales increase of 18.4%, primarily due to strong sales in the Bijoux Birks brand product sales and the third party watches and jewellery categories. 
  • Net sales rose 17.2% compared to the same period in FY20, a period unencumbered by COVID-19 restrictions.
  • Birks Group is a designer of fine jewelry, timepieces, and gifts and operator of luxury jewelry stores in Canada.
  • Price Action: BGI shares closed lower by 3.20% at $4.54 on Tuesday.

