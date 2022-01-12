Birks Group Clocks 16% Sales Growth In FY22 Holiday Period
- Birks Group Inc (NYSE: BGI) reported a 16.3% net sales growth year-on-year for the nine-week holiday sales period ending December 25, 2021.
- The company noted FY22 Holiday Period net sales growth was driven by a comparable store sales increase of 18.4%, primarily due to strong sales in the Bijoux Birks brand product sales and the third party watches and jewellery categories.
- Net sales rose 17.2% compared to the same period in FY20, a period unencumbered by COVID-19 restrictions.
- Birks Group is a designer of fine jewelry, timepieces, and gifts and operator of luxury jewelry stores in Canada.
- Price Action: BGI shares closed lower by 3.20% at $4.54 on Tuesday.
