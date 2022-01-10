 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Exact Sciences Share Are Falling Today?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 12:42pm   Comments
Share:
Why Exact Sciences Share Are Falling Today?

Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: EXAS) has put down $190 million to buy testing laboratory PreventionGenetics, aiming to expand its diagnostics franchise into hereditary cancer screening.

  • PreventionGenetics offers more than 5,000 DNA tests, including germline and whole-exome sequencing panels, to help users identify potential risks they may have inherited for developing cancer or other diseases.
  • Calling the deal a "natural fit," Exact Sciences CEO Kevin Conroy said the Company's genetic tests would help catch tumors earlier when treatments can be more effective. 
  • They will be offered alongside Exact's at-home colon cancer screener Cologuard and its Oncotype DX breast cancer test.
  • The closed deal was split 50-50 in cash and stock. The companies estimate PreventionGenetics will report about $36 million in revenue for the full year of 2021.
  • Exact Sciences, meanwhile, offered a preliminary look at its Q4 FY21 and FY21 earnings. 
  • The Company expects Q4 sales of $472 million - $475 million and about $1.76 billion for all of 2021, in line with its previous estimates.
  • As COVID-19 revenues declined throughout 2021, dropping by 39% compared to 2020, the Company's other precision oncology and screening programs rebounded with 29% growth.
  • "The Exact Sciences team delivered outstanding results to finish 2021, setting us up for years of strong growth and a clear path to profitability," Conroy said in a statement. 
  • Separately, Exact Sciences signed a licensing deal with OncXerna Therapeutics to bring the precision medicine company's tumor microenvironment panel into its fold.
  • Price Action: EXAS shares are down 6.97% at $70.41 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EXAS)

10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cumberland Jumps On FDA Nod, Regeneron Says Antibody Treatment May Be Less Effective Against Omicron, ImmunoGen Readout
Pfizer Will Not Co-Promote Exact Sciences Colorectal Cancer Screening Test
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings M&A News Guidance Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com