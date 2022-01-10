Tilly's Clocks 16.5% Sales Growth For 2021 Holiday Period; Cuts Q4 Outlook
- Tilly’s Inc (NYSE: TLYS) said its net sales increased 16.5% year-on-year to $173.3 million for the nine-week 2021 holiday period ended January 2, 2022, against $148.7 million a year earlier.
- Total comparable net sales increased by 14.1% for the 2021 holiday period versus 2.7% growth for the 2020 holiday period.
- The company cut its Q4 sales outlook to $203 million - $205 million (prior $210 million - $215 million), below the consensus of $212.48 million.
- Tilly anticipates Q4 EPS of $0.39 - $0.42 (prior $0.42 - $0.50), below the consensus of $0.46.
- The company expects to end FY21 with 241 total stores after closing two stores in late January 2022.
- Tilly’s noted scope and nature of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business continue to evolve.
- The company held $188.9 million of cash and equivalents as of January 3, 2022.
- Price Action: TLYS shares are trading lower by 2.56% at $15.22 in premarket on the last check Monday.
