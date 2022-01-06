 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Constellation Brands Q3 Earnings Top Estimates; Enters Deal With Coca-Cola For FRESCA Brand
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 10:28am   Comments
Share:
Constellation Brands Q3 Earnings Top Estimates; Enters Deal With Coca-Cola For FRESCA Brand

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZ) reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 4.8% year-on-year, to $2.32 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $2.28 billion.

  • Net sales for the Beer segment grew 4%Y/Y to $1.8 billion, and wine and spirits fell 25% Y/Y to $568 million.
  • Shipment volume for beer increased 3.1%, while wine and spirits declined 38.6%.
  • Gross profit of $1.2 billion declined 3.4% Y/Y, while gross margin of 52.8% expanded 80 basis points.
  • Operating margin of 36.2% expanded by 410 basis points.
  • Comparable EPS of $3.12 beat the consensus of $2.76. Comparable EPS, excluding Canopy equity losses, rose 8% Y/Y to $3.42.
  • The company generated an operating cash flow of $2.4 billion, a free cash flow of $1.8 billion, and ended the quarter with $361.3 million in cash and equivalents. 
  • Constellation's board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.76 per share of Class A Common Stock and $0.69 per share of Class B Common Stock, payable on February 23, 2022, to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.
  • Guidance: Constellation sees FY22 reported EPS of $(0.25)- $(0.10) (prior view EPS of $0.30 - $0.60). It raised comparable EPS outlook to $10.50-$10.65 (prior view $10.15 - $10.45), versus $9.88 consensus.
  • "Our incremental capacity investments in Mexico will position us to capture the ongoing growth opportunities we see within the high-end segment of the U.S. beer market well into the future," said CFO Garth Hankinson.
  • In a separate press release, Constellation Brands disclosed a brand authorization agreement with Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) in the U.S. regarding the FRESCA brand.
  • Constellation Brands will manufacture, market, and distribute new FRESCA Mixed cocktails, which will launch this year in the U.S.
  • Price Action: STZ shares are trading higher by 0.26% at $254.03 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (STZ)

How 'Bout A Hard Fresca? Coca-Cola, Constellation Brands To Launch Alcohol Product Line
Energy Stocks Have Kicked Off the New Year
Constellation Brands: Q3 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
5 Stocks To Watch For January 6, 2022
Earnings Scheduled For January 6, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Dividends Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com