 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why FuelCell Energy Shares Are Falling
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 29, 2021 9:11am   Comments
Share:
Why FuelCell Energy Shares Are Falling

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) is trading lower Wednesday morning after the company announced worse-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

FuelCell reported a quarterly earnings loss of 7 cents per share, which came in below the estimate for a loss of 4 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $13.9 million, which came in below the estimate of $21.86 million and was down from 17 million year-over-year.

FuelCell said it will continue to focus on investments in the company that work to achieve long-term growth, rather than focusing on shorter-term financial metrics.

"We are pleased with the continued advancement throughout the year of our strategic agenda in terms of infrastructure, solutions and talent to support achieving our long-term goals," said Jason Few, president and CEO of FuelCell.

Few continued, "We finished fiscal year 2021 with slightly lower revenue compared to fiscal year 2020, but we continued to make important progress on our in-flight projects as well as new technology and applications under development, such as the successful demonstration of the effectiveness of our solid oxide fuel cell."

Related Link: FuelCell Energy Stock Slips After Missing Q4 Estimates

FuelCell is a fuel-cell power company that designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates and services fuel cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions.

FCEL Price Action: FuelCell has traded as high as $29.43 and as low as $5.33 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 12.6% at $5.13 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of FuelCell.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FCEL)

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
FuelCell Energy Stock Slips After Missing Q4 Estimates
Recap: FuelCell Energy Q4 Earnings
21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Economic Data
5 Stocks To Watch For December 29, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Jason Few why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com