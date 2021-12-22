 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Live Ventures Clocks 42% Revenue Growth In FY21
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 11:10am   Comments
Share:
Live Ventures Clocks 42% Revenue Growth In FY21
  • Live Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: LIVEreported FY21 sales growth of 42.4% year-on-year, to $272.98 million.
  • The revenue from retail grew 21% Y/Y, Flooring manufacturing climbed 19%, and Steel manufacturing jumped 519%.
  • EPS of $9.80 versus $3.09 a year earlier.
  • The gross profit rose 32% Y/Y to $99.5 million. The operating margin was 13.1%, and operating income for the quarter rose 75% to $35.8 million.
  • The company held $4.7 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: LIVE shares are trading higher by 4.74% at $35 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LIVE)

A Look Into Live Ventures Price Over Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For December 22, 2021
What Does Live Ventures Debt Look Like?
A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks
Live Ventures Subsidiary Opens Four New Retail Locations
A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com