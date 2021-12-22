Live Ventures Clocks 42% Revenue Growth In FY21
- Live Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: LIVE) reported FY21 sales growth of 42.4% year-on-year, to $272.98 million.
- The revenue from retail grew 21% Y/Y, Flooring manufacturing climbed 19%, and Steel manufacturing jumped 519%.
- EPS of $9.80 versus $3.09 a year earlier.
- The gross profit rose 32% Y/Y to $99.5 million. The operating margin was 13.1%, and operating income for the quarter rose 75% to $35.8 million.
- The company held $4.7 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: LIVE shares are trading higher by 4.74% at $35 on the last check Wednesday.
