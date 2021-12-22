 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CarMax Stock Gains After Q3 Earnings Beat
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 7:49am   Comments
Share:
CarMax Stock Gains After Q3 Earnings Beat
  • CarMax Inc (NYSE: KMX) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 64.5% year-on-year, to $8.53 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $7.53 billion.
  • The company sold 415,054 units through retail and wholesale channels, up 29.3% Y/Y. Retail used unit sales increased 16.9%, while wholesale units increased 48.5%.
  • CarMax bought about 383,215 vehicles from consumers in Q3, a 91% increase Y/Y.
  • EPS of $1.63 improved 14.8% from $1.42 a year ago. EPS for the current year’s quarter included a one-time benefit of $0.10 related to settlement proceeds in a class-action lawsuit. Analysts had expected the company to report EPS of $1.44.
  • The gross profit increased 32.5% Y/Y to $836.6 million, while the margin contracted 240 basis points to 9.8%.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 33.7% Y/Y to $575.9 million.
  • CarMax held $764.6 million in cash and equivalents as of November 30, 2021.
  • The company had $876.2 million remaining authorization available for repurchase at the end of the quarter.
  • Price action: KMX shares are trading higher by 4.61% at $143.30 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KMX)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of GDP Report
5 Stocks To Watch For December 22, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For December 22, 2021
Earnings Outlook For CarMax
5 Companies That Could Beat Earnings Estimates This Week: Rite Aid, BlackBerry And More
CarMax's Debt Overview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com