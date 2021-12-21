 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FactSet Q1 Earnings Top Consensus; Reaffirms FY22 Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 9:30am   Comments
Share:
FactSet Q1 Earnings Top Consensus; Reaffirms FY22 Outlook
  • FactSet Research Systems Inc (NYSE: FDSreported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 9.4% year-on-year to $424.7 million, beating the consensus of $419.1 million.
  • Higher sales of analytics and research and advisory solutions drove the growth. Organic revenues grew 9.1% Y/Y to $423.2 million.
  • Annual Subscription Value (ASV) plus professional services were $1.7 billion on November 30, 2021, compared with $1.6 billion on November 30, 2020.
  • Adjusted EPS increased 12.8% Y/Y to $3.25, above the consensus of $2.99.
  • Adjusted operating margin decreased 70 bps to 33.6%, reflecting increased infrastructure expenses and data costs.
  • FactSet generated $72.9 million in operating cash flow and held $708.9 million in cash and equivalents.
  • "Demand for differentiated content remains strong, which we intend to capitalize on with our leading open content and analytics platform," said Phil Snow, CEO, FactSet.
  • Outlook: FactSet reaffirmed its outlook for FY22 revenue of $1.705 billion - $1.720 billion, below the consensus of $1.95 billion.
  • FactSet sees adjusted EPS of $12.00 - $12.30 versus the consensus of $12.22.
  • Price Action: FDS shares traded lower by 4.03% at $452 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FDS)

FactSet Research Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Following Monday's Sell-Off
5 Stocks To Watch For December 21, 2021
Earnings Outlook For FactSet Research Systems
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For FactSet Research Systems
Analyst Ratings For FactSet Research Systems
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com