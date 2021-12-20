 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of Pfizer Inc.

InvestorBrandNetwork  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
December 20, 2021 1:53pm   Comments
Share:
Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of Pfizer Inc.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) traded today at a new 12-month high of $61.71. So far today approximately 24 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 50.7 million shares.

Pfizer is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding COVID-19 vaccine sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now, prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, cardiovascular treatment Eliquis, and immunology drug Xeljanz. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of its total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

Pfizer Inc. is currently priced 52.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $29.07.

In the past 12 months, shares of Pfizer Inc. have traded between a low of $33.36 and a high of $61.71 and are now at $60.85, which is 82% above that low price.

Receive IBN Spotlights – “Bite Size” Small, Mid and Large-Cap Technical Indicator Alerts

To stay connected with our complimentary IBN Spotlights, please visit https://IBN.fm/connected

About IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

IBN consists of 50+ trusted financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. Through these brands, IBN provides (1) access to our Investor Press Release Wire Solutions via InvestorWire (IW) to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and Code Editorial Syndication to 5,000+ broadcast outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions via IW to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to an enormous social media audience that includes millions of followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions focused on the IBN Podcast Series. With a proven track record serving 500+ client partners, IBN is the key to a more effective market communication campaign and the NEW normal.

For more information on IBN, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Image Sourced from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE)

NanoViricides Attempts to Leverage Decades of Combined Pharmaceutical and Biotech Experience To Bring Broad-Spectrum COVID-19 Antiviral to Market
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Pfizer, Bank Of America, Beyond Meat, GameStop, AMC, Overstock And More
The Week In Cannabis: Pfizer, Visa, $730M+ In Financings, Malta, EU, Columbia Care, MedMen, Uruguay And More
Pfizer Plans To Evaluate Third Shot For Its COVID-19 Vaccine In Kids Below 5 Years
Pfizer Whale Trades For December 17
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: InvestorBrandNetwork Partner ContentEarnings News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com