Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of Pfizer Inc.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) traded today at a new 12-month high of $61.71. So far today approximately 24 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 50.7 million shares.

Pfizer is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding COVID-19 vaccine sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now, prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, cardiovascular treatment Eliquis, and immunology drug Xeljanz. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of its total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

Pfizer Inc. is currently priced 52.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $29.07.

In the past 12 months, shares of Pfizer Inc. have traded between a low of $33.36 and a high of $61.71 and are now at $60.85, which is 82% above that low price.

Image Sourced from Pixabay