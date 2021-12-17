 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Winnebago Industries Stock Gains On Q1 Earnings Beat
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 8:32am   Comments
Share:
Winnebago Industries Stock Gains On Q1 Earnings Beat

Winnebago Industries Inc (NYSE: WGO) reported first-quarter FY22 net revenue growth of 45.7% year-on-year, to $1.16 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.01 billion.

  • Towable segment revenue grew 43.1% Y/Y to $651 million, driven by unit growth due to the strong end consumer demand and increased pricing across the segment.
  • Motorhome revenue of $421.5 million increased 30.7% Y/Y, driven by an increase in Class B and Class A unit sales and pricing across the segment. Marine segment revenue jumped 566.9% Y/Y to $79.3 million.
  • Gross profit increased 67.4% Y/Y to $229.4 million, and gross profit margin expanded 250 basis points Y/Y to 19.8%.
  • The operating margin expanded 200 basis points to 12.7%, and operating income for the quarter rose 72.2% to $146.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 87.3% to $167.2 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $3.51 beat the analyst consensus of $2.25.
  • Winnebago's cash and equivalents totaled $211.4 million as of November 27, 2021, and it generated $56.5 million in operating cash flow during Q1.
  • Winnebago's Towable segment backlog increased 64.4% Y/Y to 48,759 units amounting to $1.9 billion. Motorhome segment backlog increased 41.2% to $2.4 billion. Marine segment backlog jumped 315.9% to $257 million.
  • On December 15, 2021, the company's board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share payable on January 26, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 12, 2022.
  • Price action: WGO shares are trading higher by 4.61% at $71.00 in premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WGO)

Winnebago Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower Following Plunge In Tech Shares
5 Stocks To Watch For December 17, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For December 17, 2021
Winnebago Industries's Earnings: A Preview
Fed News: Investors Waiting on New Chair Nominee & Taper Update
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com