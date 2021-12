Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.

• Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

