Toro Clocks 14% Sales Growth In Q4; Guides FY22 Adjusted EPS Above Consensus
- Toro Co (NYSE: TTC) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 14.2% year-over-year to $960.7 million, beating the consensus of $955.53 million.
- Sales by segments: Professional $732.5 million (+13.7% Y/Y), and Residential $225.2 million (+19.8% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EPS was $0.56, beating the consensus of $0.53.
- Gross margin contracted to 30.1%, compared to 35.7% for the same prior-year period, reflecting higher material and freight costs.
- The operating income declined by 20.7% Y/Y to $74.16 million, and the margin contracted by 340 bps to 7.7%.
- SG&A expense as a percentage of net sales 22.4% versus 24.6% a year ago, driven by volume leverage, partially offset by higher indirect marketing expenses.
- Toro generated cash from operating activities for the year of $555.5 million, compared to $539.4 million a year ago, and adjusted free cash flow of $451.5 million.
- The company held cash and equivalents of $405.6 million as of October 31, 2021.
- FY22 Outlook: Toro expects net sales growth of 8% - 10% and adjusted EPS of $3.90 - $4.10, above the consensus of $3.85.
- "I am excited to announce our new three-year Drive for Five initiative, which will continue to align and engage employees across the enterprise toward collective goals. The core focus of the new initiative will be to exceed $5 billion in annual net sales through organic growth, while improving profitability, by the end of fiscal 2024," said chairman and CEO Richard M. Olson.
- Price Action: TTC shares are trading lower by 0.23% at $98.19 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.