SigmaTron Shares Pop On Q2 Results, Clocks 44% Revenue Growth
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2021 12:55pm   Comments
  • Electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company SigmaTron International, Inc (NASDAQ: SGMAreported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 44% year-on-year to $100.2 million.
  • The gross margin expanded by 204 bps to 11.8%.
  • EPS was $0.69 versus $0.15 last year.
  • "The revenue line, as well as the cost of products sold, are inflated due to significant premiums paid for raw material by our customers, which are close to a pass through in terms of margin," CEO and Chair Gary R. Fairhead said.
  • SigmaTron currently anticipates closing the pending Wagz acquisition transaction by the end of calendar 2021. On December 7th, the company amended its Agreement and Plan of Merger with Wagz. 
  • Price Action: SGMA shares traded higher by 21.2% at $9.81 on the last check Friday.

