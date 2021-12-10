SigmaTron Shares Pop On Q2 Results, Clocks 44% Revenue Growth
- Electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company SigmaTron International, Inc (NASDAQ: SGMA) reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 44% year-on-year to $100.2 million.
- The gross margin expanded by 204 bps to 11.8%.
- EPS was $0.69 versus $0.15 last year.
- "The revenue line, as well as the cost of products sold, are inflated due to significant premiums paid for raw material by our customers, which are close to a pass through in terms of margin," CEO and Chair Gary R. Fairhead said.
- SigmaTron currently anticipates closing the pending Wagz acquisition transaction by the end of calendar 2021. On December 7th, the company amended its Agreement and Plan of Merger with Wagz.
- Price Action: SGMA shares traded higher by 21.2% at $9.81 on the last check Friday.
