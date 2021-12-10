 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Going On With Adobe Shares Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 10, 2021 11:53am   Comments
Share:
What's Going On With Adobe Shares Today?

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) is trading higher Friday, likely in sympathy with Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL), which is making new all-time highs today after reporting better-than-expected financial results, increasing its share buyback and declaring a quarterly dividend.

Oracle reported quarterly earnings of $1.21 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.11 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $10.36 billion, which beat the estimate of $10.21 billion.

Oracle increased its share repurchase program by $10 billion. The board of directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of 32 cents per share.

"These strong results are being driven by the 22% growth of our infrastructure and applications cloud businesses which are approaching $11 billion in annualized revenue," said Safra Catz, CEO of Oracle.

Adobe provides content creation, document management and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content, multiple operating systems, devices and media.

See Also: DocuSign Has Some Negotiating To Do

ADBE Price Action: Adobe has traded as high as $699.54 and as low as $420.78 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 2.63% at $649.27 at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADBE)

DocuSign Has Some Negotiating To Do
Reallocating Could be Contributing to Volatility as Investors Move from Pandemic Plays to Focus on Value
Market Leadership Up for Grabs as Q4 Sees Increased Volatility
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Macro Headwinds Threaten Autodesk's Growth Story
12 Publicly Traded Companies On Fast Company's 'Next Big Things In Tech' List
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Safa Catz why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com