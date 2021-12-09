 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Gong On With Stitch Fix Shares Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 09, 2021 2:53pm   Comments
Share:
What's Gong On With Stitch Fix Shares Today?

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) is trading higher Thursday, rebounding after the stock fell roughly 25% after the company announced its fiscal first-quarter 2022 financial results and issued guidance below estimates earlier this week.

What Happened: Stitch Fix reported a quarterly earnings loss of 2 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 14 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $581.2 million, which beat the estimate of $570.95 million, representing 19% year-over-year growth.

Stitch Fix said it expects fiscal second-quarter net revenue to be in a range of $505 million to $520 million versus the estimate of $584.7 million.

"With the launch of Stitch Fix Freestyle we are expanding and broadening our offering, and we are excited to continue to enhance the experience for clients through the introduction of new product features and expanded merchandise selections, increasing the number of purchase occasions we serve," said Elizabeth Spaulding, CEO of Stitch Fix.

Several analyst firms also lowered price targets on the stock following Stitch Fix's financial results.

Related Link: Stitch Fix Stock Tumbles After Q1 Earnings: Analysts React To Subscriber Miss, Guidance Cut

Stitch Fix offers personal style service for men and women by delivering one-to-one personalization to clients through the combination of data science and human judgment.

SFIX Price Action: Stitch Fix has traded as high as $113.75 and as low as $17.92 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 6.66% at $20.26 at publication time.

Photo: Myriams-Fotos from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SFIX)

38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Stitch Fix Needs Fixing
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Stitch Fix Stock Tumbles After Q1 Earnings: Analysts React To Subscriber Miss, Guidance Cut
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Rises 70 Points; Stitch Fix Shares Slide
Stitch Fix Whale Trades For December 08
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elizabeth Spaulding why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com