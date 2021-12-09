What's Gong On With Stitch Fix Shares Today?

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) is trading higher Thursday, rebounding after the stock fell roughly 25% after the company announced its fiscal first-quarter 2022 financial results and issued guidance below estimates earlier this week.

What Happened: Stitch Fix reported a quarterly earnings loss of 2 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 14 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $581.2 million, which beat the estimate of $570.95 million, representing 19% year-over-year growth.

Stitch Fix said it expects fiscal second-quarter net revenue to be in a range of $505 million to $520 million versus the estimate of $584.7 million.

"With the launch of Stitch Fix Freestyle we are expanding and broadening our offering, and we are excited to continue to enhance the experience for clients through the introduction of new product features and expanded merchandise selections, increasing the number of purchase occasions we serve," said Elizabeth Spaulding, CEO of Stitch Fix.

Several analyst firms also lowered price targets on the stock following Stitch Fix's financial results.

Stitch Fix offers personal style service for men and women by delivering one-to-one personalization to clients through the combination of data science and human judgment.

SFIX Price Action: Stitch Fix has traded as high as $113.75 and as low as $17.92 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 6.66% at $20.26 at publication time.

Photo: Myriams-Fotos from Pixabay.