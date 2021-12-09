 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Liquidity Services Clocks 26% Revenue Growth In Q4, Tops Consensus; Adopts $20M Share Buyback
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 8:51am   Comments
Share:
Liquidity Services Clocks 26% Revenue Growth In Q4, Tops Consensus; Adopts $20M Share Buyback

Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ: LQDTreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 26% year-on-year to $70.3 million, beating the consensus of $53.4 million.

  • Consolidated Gross Merchandise Volume rose 24% Y/Y to $244.4 million.
  • Segments: RSCG revenue grew 16.3% Y/Y to $40.7 million. GMV rose 10% Y/Y.
  • GovDeals revenue rose 20.2% Y/Y to $13.1 million. GMV increased 20% Y/Y.
  • CAG revenue climbed 70.4% Y/Y to $13.8 million. GMV rose 60% Y/Y.
  • The gross profit rose 20.8% Y/Y to $40.1 million, driven by higher volumes.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.26 beat the consensus of $0.11.
  • Liquidity Services held $106.3 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Share Buyback: The board authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $20.0 million.
  • "Our Q4-FY21 results demonstrate the continuing role our e-commerce marketplace solutions play in powering the $100 billion+ circular economy. Businesses and government agencies continue to embrace the economic, environmental and sustainability benefits they gain from our online solutions," said Chairman and CEO Bill Angrick.
  • Outlook: Liquidity Services sees Q1 FY22 GMV of $230 million - $260 million. It sees non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 - $0.17.
  • Price Action: LQDT shares closed lower by 0.90% at $22.00 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LQDT)

Liquidity Services: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For December 9, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Outlook For Liquidity Service
Liquidity Services Acquires Bid4Assets For Undisclosed Sum
Amid Semiconductor Shortage, Resale Markets Take Off
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Buybacks Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com