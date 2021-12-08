 Skip to main content

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. Climb to Annual-High Share Price

InvestorBrandNetwork  
December 08, 2021 11:54am   Comments
Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH) traded at a new 12-month high today of $469.70. Approximately 529,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.1 million shares.

In the past 12 months, shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. have traded between a low of $320.35 and a high of $469.70 and are now at $465.44, which is 45% above that low price.

UnitedHealth Group is the largest private health insurance provider in the United States, providing medical benefits to 48 million members across its U.S. and international businesses at the end of 2020. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth’s continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. is currently priced 1.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $456.86.

