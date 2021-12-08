 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Korn Ferry Stock Gains After Q2 Beat, Solid Q3 Outlook
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 9:03am   Comments
Share:
Korn Ferry Stock Gains After Q2 Beat, Solid Q3 Outlook
  • Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) reported second-quarter FY22 total revenue growth of 47% year-over-year to $643.4 million, beating the consensus of $604.66 million. Fee revenue of $639.4 million increased 47% Y/Y and 9% sequentially.
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $1.53 from $0.54 in 2Q21, beating the consensus of $1.37.
  • Operating income was $103.8 million versus $48.2 million in 2Q21 and the margin expanded by 512 bps to 16.2%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $134.9 million, compared to $66.2 million in 2Q21, and margin expanded by 585 bps to 21.1%.
  • Revenue by line of business: Consulting $165.7 million (+30.4% Y/Y), Digital $88.7 million (+18.2% Y/Y), Executive Search $236.5 million (+59% Y/Y) and RPO and Professional Search $152.5 million (+75% Y/Y).
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share on December 7, 2021, payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 21, 2021.
  • Q3 Outlook: Korn Ferry expects fee revenue of $640 million - $660 million and EPS of $1.38 to $1.56.
  • It expects an adjusted EPS of $1.42 - $1.58 versus the consensus of $1.10.
  • Price Action: KFY shares traded higher by 6.28% at $80 during the premarket session on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KFY)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For December 8, 2021
Earnings Preview For Korn Ferry
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Korn Ferry
Goldman Sachs Downgrades U.S. Economic Growth
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com