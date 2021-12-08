 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Photronics Shares Pop On Q4 Beat, Robust Q1 Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 7:04am   Comments
Share:
Photronics Shares Pop On Q4 Beat, Robust Q1 Outlook

Photronics Inc (NASDAQ: PLABreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 21% year-on-year to $181.3 million, beating the consensus of $175 million.

  • Segments: Integrated circuit (IC) revenue grew 18% Y/Y to $125.4 million. Flat-panel display (FPD) revenue increased 29% Y/Y to $55.8 million.
  • Margin: The gross margin expanded 729 bps to 28.7%.
  • EPS of $0.33 beat the consensus of $0.25.
  • Photronics held $276.7 million in cash and equivalents.
  • "Photronics achieved a fourth consecutive year of record revenue, as demand for our design-driven products accelerated and we fully ramped new flat panel display capacity," said CEO Peter Kirlin. "We made strategic investments in 2021 that have positioned us to achieve organic growth as market trends such as the increase in demand from Asia foundries and the adoption of advanced display technologies in mobile applications have driven the market higher."
  • Outlook: Photronics sees Q1 FY22 revenue of $178 million - $186 million, above the consensus of $170.7 million.
  • The company sees EPS of $0.27 - $0.34, above the consensus of $0.22.
  • Price Action: PLAB shares traded higher by 6.89% at $15.2 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLAB)

Earnings Scheduled For December 8, 2021
Photronics's Earnings: A Preview
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com