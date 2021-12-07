 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AutoZone Q1 Earnings Surpass Street View
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 9:05am   Comments
Share:
AutoZone Q1 Earnings Surpass Street View
  • AutoZone Inc (NYSE: AZO) reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 16.3% year-on-year, to $3.67 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $3.37 billion.
  • EPS of $25.69 beat the analyst consensus of $20.87. 
  • Domestic same-store sales for the quarter increased 13.6%.
  • The gross margin decreased 65 basis points Y/Y to 52.5%. The operating margin was 20.6%, and operating income for the quarter rose 22.6% to $754.5 million.
  • AutoZone held $961.1 million in cash and equivalents as of November 20, 2021. Adjusted debt totaled $7.6 billion.
  • The company had $1.018 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorization at the end of the quarter.
  • Price Action: AZO shares are trading higher by 2.61% at $1,929 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZO)

Recap: AutoZone Q1 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Following Monday's Rally
5 Stocks To Watch For December 7, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For December 7, 2021
AutoZone Earnings Preview
Price Over Earnings Overview: AutoZone
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com