 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kirkland's Stock Nosedives On Q3 Earnings Miss, Weak Q4 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 12:50pm   Comments
Share:
Kirkland's Stock Nosedives On Q3 Earnings Miss, Weak Q4 Outlook

Kirkland's Inc (NASDAQ: KIRK) reported a third-quarter FY21 sales decline of 2% year-on-year, to $143.63 million, missing the analyst consensus of $146.21 million. Comparable sales decreased 0.7%.

  • The gross profit margin contracted 140 basis points Y/Y to 34.7%. The operating margin was 6.3%, and operating income for the quarter fell 31.3% to $9 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $14.8 million declined 20.9% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.51 missed the analyst consensus of $0.57.
  • Kirkland's held $26.5 million in cash and equivalents as of October 30, 2021. Net cash used in operating activities for the nine months totaled $38.69 million.
  • "Looking at our results through the end of November, we were impacted by inconsistent traffic patterns and broader supply chain constraints," said CEO Steve Woodward.
  • Outlook: Kirkland's expects a mid-to-high-single-digit same-store sales decrease for Q4 and a mid-single-digit increase for FY21.
  • It sees Q4 earnings to be lower than the prior-year period while expecting Y/Y earnings growth of 50% for FY21.
  • Price Action: KIRK shares are trading lower by 25.8% at $15.27 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KIRK)

Mid-Day Market Update: Express Rises Following Q3 Earnings; Context Therapeutics Shares Plummet
40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; Dollar General Posts Upbeat Q3 Earnings
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For December 2, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Kirkland's
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com