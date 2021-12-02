 Skip to main content

Lands' End Stock Plummets On Q3 Sales Miss, Grim Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 12:34pm   Comments

  • Lands' End Inc (NASDAQ: LE) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 4.4% year-on-year, to $375.84 million, missing the analyst consensus of $397.05 million.
  • Global eCommerce revenue declined 6% Y/Y to $261.2 million due to inventory constraints driven by supply chain challenges.
  • The gross profit margin contracted 100 basis points to 44.4%, reflecting increased shipping costs.
  • The operating margin was 5.2%, and operating income for the quarter rose 4.3% to $19.5 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $29.8 million increased 4.2% Y/Y.
  • EPS of $0.22 beat the analyst consensus of $0.21.
  • Lands' End held $39.9 million in cash and equivalents as of October 29, 2021. Net cash used in operating activities for nine months totaled $6.4 million.
  • Outlook: Lands' End sees Q4 sales of $560 million - $575 million, below the consensus of $590.91 million. It sees Q4 EPS of $0.27 - $0.36, below the Street view of $0.64.
  • The company expects FY21 sales of $1.64 billion - $1.655 billion (prior view $1.67 billion - $1.71 billion) below the consensus of $1.69 billion. It sees EPS of $1.04 - $1.13 (prior view $1.35 - $1.51), missing the consensus of $1.42.
  • Price Action: LE shares are trading lower by 13% at $19.08 on the last check Thursday.

