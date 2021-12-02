 Skip to main content

Veru Posts Mixed Q4 Results
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 11:08am   Comments
  • Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 32.8% year-on-year, to $15.65 million, missing the analyst consensus of $18.17 million.
  • FC2 prescription net revenues climbed 55% Y/Y to $13.6 million.
  • Gross profit rose 29% to $12.3 million, while the margin contracted 200 basis points Y/Y to 79%.
  • The operating loss for the quarter narrowed to $(1.9) million.
  • The company held $122.4 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • EPS loss of $(0.05) beat the analyst consensus of $(0.09).
  • Price Action: VERU shares traded lower by 2.32% at $6.75 on the last check Thursday.

