 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Methode Electronics Reports Mixed Q2 Results; Slashes FY22 Outlook Citing Supply Chain Disruptions
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 9:24am   Comments
Share:
Methode Electronics Reports Mixed Q2 Results; Slashes FY22 Outlook Citing Supply Chain Disruptions

Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE: MEIreported the second-quarter FY22 net sales decline of 1.8% year-on-year to $295.5 million, beating the consensus of $275.8 million.

  • The decrease was due to lower sales volumes in the Automotive segment, partially offset by higher sales volumes in the Industrial segment.
  • EPS of $0.72 missed the consensus of $0.73.
  • Segments: The Automotive segment's net sales decreased 9.1% Y/Y to $196 million. 
  • Net sales for the Industrial segment grew 18.9% Y/Y to $80.7 million, and the Interface segment rose 9.8% Y/Y to $18 million.
  • Margin: The operating margin contracted 380 bps to 11.2% due to higher material and other costs associated with supply chain disruptions.
  • Methode Electronic held $177.2 million in cash and equivalents. It generated $27 million in operating cash flow during Q2.
  • CEO Donald W. Duda said, "While our businesses continued to be impacted by the ongoing supply chain and logistics disruptions, our mitigation efforts helped support solid sales, including a strong performance in the Industrial segment and a record for EV applications."
  • Outlook: Methode Electronic cut the FY22 outlook from $1.175 billion - $1.235 billion to $1.14 billion - $1.16 billion against the consensus of $1.14 billion.
  • The company cut the EPS outlook from $3.35 - $3.75 to $3.00 - $3.20 versus the consensus of $3.15.
  • Price Action: MEI shares closed higher by 0.79% at $44.82 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MEI)

Earnings Scheduled For December 2, 2021
Earnings Preview For Methode Electronics
Price Over Earnings Overview: Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com