G-III Apparel Stock Gains On Q3 EPS Beat, Raised FY22 Guidance
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 10:35am   Comments
  • G-III Apparel Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GIII) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 22.8% year-on-year, to $1.015 billion, versus the consensus of $1.01 billion. EPS of $2.16 beat the consensus of $1.78.
  • The gross profit rose 16.7% Y/Y to $347.5 million, with the margin contracting 180 basis points to 34.2%.
  • The operating margin was 15.6%, and operating income for the quarter rose 43.6% to $158.1 million.
  • The company held $279.6 million in cash and equivalents as of October 31, 2021.
  • Outlook: G-III sees FY22 sales of $2.77 billion (prior view $2.70 billion), above the consensus of $2.68 billion.
  • The company expects FY22 EPS of $3.65 - $3.75 (prior view $3.10 - $3.20), versus the consensus of $3.23.
  • Price Action: GIII shares are trading higher by 7.49% at $31.86 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

