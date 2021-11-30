 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Citi Trends Stock Gains After Q3 Beat, Raised FY21 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 9:09am   Comments
Share:
Citi Trends Stock Gains After Q3 Beat, Raised FY21 Outlook

Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ: CTRN) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 14.5% year-on-year, to $227.96 million, beating the analyst consensus of $220.67 million. EPS of $1.03 beat the analyst consensus of $0.45.

  • The comparable store sales increased 13.1% versus last year.
  • The gross margin of 40.3% fell 150 basis points Y/Y and expanded 290 basis points against Q3 FY19.
  • The operating margin was 5.1%, and operating income for the quarter rose 23.9% to $11.6 million.
  • The company held $47.5 million in cash and equivalents as of October 30, 2021.
  • Quarter-end total inventory increased 10.9% versus last year.
  • In addition, the company's board authorized a $30.0 million share repurchase program.
  • "Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, we are excited to continue our transformation and remain confident in the trajectory of the business," said CEO David Makuen.
  • Outlook: Citi Trends raised FY21 sales outlook to $1.0 billion - $1.05 billion (prior view $990 million - $1.01 billion) versus the consensus of $1.0 billion.
  • The company also raised FY21 EPS guidance to $6.95 - $7.10 (previously $6.30 - $6.50), above the consensus of $6.54.
  • Price Action: CTRN shares are trading higher by 6.71% at $83.5 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CTRN)

Recap: Citi Trends Q3 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For November 30, 2021
Preview: Citi Trends's Earnings
68 Biggest Movers From Wednesday
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Buybacks Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com