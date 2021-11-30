Citi Trends Stock Gains After Q3 Beat, Raised FY21 Outlook
Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ: CTRN) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 14.5% year-on-year, to $227.96 million, beating the analyst consensus of $220.67 million. EPS of $1.03 beat the analyst consensus of $0.45.
- The comparable store sales increased 13.1% versus last year.
- The gross margin of 40.3% fell 150 basis points Y/Y and expanded 290 basis points against Q3 FY19.
- The operating margin was 5.1%, and operating income for the quarter rose 23.9% to $11.6 million.
- The company held $47.5 million in cash and equivalents as of October 30, 2021.
- Quarter-end total inventory increased 10.9% versus last year.
- In addition, the company's board authorized a $30.0 million share repurchase program.
- "Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, we are excited to continue our transformation and remain confident in the trajectory of the business," said CEO David Makuen.
- Outlook: Citi Trends raised FY21 sales outlook to $1.0 billion - $1.05 billion (prior view $990 million - $1.01 billion) versus the consensus of $1.0 billion.
- The company also raised FY21 EPS guidance to $6.95 - $7.10 (previously $6.30 - $6.50), above the consensus of $6.54.
- Price Action: CTRN shares are trading higher by 6.71% at $83.5 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Buybacks Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas