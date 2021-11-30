UP Fintech Misses Q3 Consensus; Surpasses Funded Account Acquisition Target
UP Fintech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: TIGR) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 59.6% year-on-year to $60.8 million, missing the consensus of $82.4 million.
- Segments: Commissions were $33.5 million, up 72% Y/Y. Financing service fees were $2.5 million, up 51.7% Y/Y.
- Interest income was $17.6 million, up 116% Y/Y.
- Drivers: The total account balance rose 88.3% Y/Y to $20.6 billion. The total number of customers with deposits increased by 185.1%.
- Total margin financing and securities lending balance increased 49.1% Y/Y to $3 billion.
- Non-GAAP net income per ADS of $0.03 missed the consensus of $0.12.
- UP Fintech held $318.5 million in cash and equivalents.
- UP Fintech added 82,900 funded accounts, of which over 80% came from outside China. By the end of Q3, UP Fintech acquired 353,300 funded accounts in 2021, surpassing the 350,000 new funded account guidance set.
- Price Action: TIGR shares traded higher by 1.48% at $6.16 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
