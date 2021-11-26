 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For November 26, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 26, 2021 5:39am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $4.16 billion before the opening bell. Pinduoduo shares rose 0.8% to $82.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) reported that its revenue for the second quarter climbed 9.8% year-over-year to RMB313.7 million ($48.7 million). Net income attributable to shareholders, however, fell 4.3% to RMB125.7 million ($19.5 million) last quarter. Global Cord Blood shares fell 0.7% to $4.22 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) to post a quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $51.21 billion before the opening bell. BlueCity shares gained 2.5% to $2.48 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ: SELB) disclosed that the FDA has issued clinical hold on its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of SEL-302 due to CMC related questions. Selecta Biosciences shares dipped 14.8% to $2.71 in the after-hours trading session.
  • CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF), the holding company for Citizens Business Bank, disclosed that Citizens received regulatory approvals to complete its merger with Suncrest Bank. CVB Financial shares fell 1.4% to close at $20.65 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

