 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Read How SemiLEDs Fared In Q4
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 26, 2021 5:39am   Comments
Share:
Read How SemiLEDs Fared In Q4
  • SemiLEDs Corp (NASDAQ: LEDSreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue of $1.4 million, flat quarter-on-quarter.
  • Margins: The gross margin contracted 3,500 basis points to 11% Q/Q as costs surged 57.5% Q/Q.
  • The operating margin was negative (135)% versus negative (41)% previous quarter.
  • It held $4.8 million in cash and equivalents.
  • EPS loss was $(0.42).
  • SemiLEDs did not provide forecast revenues for Q1 at this time, citing the continuing uncertain impact of COVID-19 on the economy and the company.
  • Price Action: LEDS shares traded lower by 4.46% at $6.21 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LEDS)

9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com