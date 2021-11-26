Read How SemiLEDs Fared In Q4
- SemiLEDs Corp (NASDAQ: LEDS) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue of $1.4 million, flat quarter-on-quarter.
- Margins: The gross margin contracted 3,500 basis points to 11% Q/Q as costs surged 57.5% Q/Q.
- The operating margin was negative (135)% versus negative (41)% previous quarter.
- It held $4.8 million in cash and equivalents.
- EPS loss was $(0.42).
- SemiLEDs did not provide forecast revenues for Q1 at this time, citing the continuing uncertain impact of COVID-19 on the economy and the company.
- Price Action: LEDS shares traded lower by 4.46% at $6.21 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
