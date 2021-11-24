 Skip to main content

Huazhu Group Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2021 9:29am   Comments
  • Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ: HTHT) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 11.6% year-on-year, to RMB3.5 billion ($547 million), beating the analyst consensus of $487.65 million.
  • The operating costs and expenses rose 15.1% Y/Y to RMB3.5 billion.
  • The operating margin was 2%, and operating income for the quarter was RMB72 million ($10 million).
  • The company held RMB5.4 billion ($836 million) in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Operating cash flow for the quarter was RMB192 million ($29 million).
  • Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.02) beat the analyst consensus of $(0.03).
  • Outlook: Huazhu sees Q4 revenue growth of 6% - 10%.
  • The company expects FY21 revenue growth of 22% - 26%.
  • Price Action: HTHT shares are trading lower by 3.79% at $43.76 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

