 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nordstrom Shares Plummet As Q3 EPS Lags Consensus
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2021 8:47am   Comments
Share:
Nordstrom Shares Plummet As Q3 EPS Lags Consensus

Nordstrom Inc (NYSE: JWN) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 17.7% year-on-year, to $3.53 billion. Total revenues were $3.64 billion. Net sales decreased 1% relative to the same period in FY19.

  • Digital sales, which constituted 40% of total sales, fell 12% Y/Y.
  • Net sales for Nordstrom Rack decreased 8% versus the Q3 of FY19.
  • The gross profit margin expanded 230 basis points to 35%.
  • EPS of $0.39 missed the Wall Street view of $0.56.
  • As of October 30, 2021, the company's debt was $3.1 billion, and the adjusted EBITDAR was $1.1 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for nine months was $611 million versus $(500) million last year.
  • The company held $267 million in cash and equivalents as of October 30, 2021. Cash provided by operating activities for the nine months totaled $277 million.
  • "We're taking action to improve performance at Nordstrom Rack, including optimizing inventory levels, better balancing price points and increasing brand awareness. Work is also underway to improve merchandise margin across the Company and ensure we have the visibility and flexibility we need to serve our customers seamlessly, despite global supply chain challenges," said CEO Erik Nordstrom.
  • Outlook: Nordstrom reaffirmed financial expectations for FY21 revenue, including retail sales and credit card revenues, to grow more than 35% Y/Y.
  • Price action: JWN shares are trading lower by 25.3% at $23.84 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JWN)

9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
28 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 23, 2021
Nordstrom Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com